Search

Advanced search

London Aquatics Centre and Copper Box Arena among venues reopening after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 July 2020

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venues have reopened after lockdown. Picture: LLDC

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venues have reopened after lockdown. Picture: LLDC

Archant

The London Aquatics Centre and Copper Box Arena have welcomed back the public after almost four months of lockdown.

The London Aquatics Centre reopened on July 25. Picture: Steven Paston/PAThe London Aquatics Centre reopened on July 25. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

The centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford, saw one million annual visitors with more than 4,000 children learning to swim and upwards of 600 on the dive programme.

But efforts to contain the coronavirus saw sports facilities close across the country, including the 560 acre park’s iconic venues.

That was until Saturday, July 25 when the sports hubs threw open their doors, albeit with a number of changes to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Measures introduced include gym equipment being reduced to ensure two metre social distancing between users.

The Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park. Picture: David Holt (CC BY 2.0)The Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park. Picture: David Holt (CC BY 2.0)

Some fitness classes will be relocated to sports halls or, weather permitting, outside.

GLL, the country’s largest operator of municipal leisure facilities, is reopening its 270 facilities in England, including the flagship former Olympic venue.

You may also want to watch:

The 50 metre pool will have double width lanes, backstroke will be prohibited and swimmers will be asked to arrive “beach ready” if possible, to reduce touch points in changing rooms.

The dive pool will form a separate family swim area.

Mark Camley, executive director of park operations and venues, said: “We’re thrilled these iconic venues are starting to reopen so the public can once again enjoy these spaces from going for a swim, using the gym or taking part in a fitness class in a safe and socially distanced manner.”

He added that as more people stay at home this summer the park’s managers want visitors to enjoy all the park has to offer from its free parklands, playgrounds and trails.

There is a beefed up cleaning regime with customers asked to wipe down equipment they’ve used. Hand sanitiser is also available.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat the virus.”

Park visitors can also take to the water on swan pedalos or unwind on a guided boat tour along the River Lea that runs through the park.

Pedalos operate daily from noon to 5pm. Boat tours run daily at noon, 2pm and 4pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Custom House newsagent celebrates 30 years behind the counter

Bharat Desai (left) beams after friends and customers award him for 30 years of service behind the counter at Butchers Road Newsagent. Picture: Daz

Romford cyclist loses fight for life after crash in Forest Gate, man in his 20s arrested

A cyclist from Romford has died following a collision with a car at the junction of Romford Road and Crosby Road in Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Forest Gate man jailed for his part in £4.5million money laundering scam

Part of the haul discovered by police

Covid-19 survivor tells of his ordeal and its lasting impact as he urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Shimol Khakhar, who spent 20 days in ITU at Newham Hospital with coronavirus, has urged people to follow the advice and take the illness seriously. Picture: Barts Health

Boy, 17, is ninth person to be arrested in connection with death of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

London Aquatics Centre and Copper Box Arena among venues reopening after lockdown

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venues have reopened after lockdown. Picture: LLDC

Have your say on plans for 15-year Stratford town centre masterplan

Have your say on plans for the future of Stratford town centre. Picture: Ken Mears

500-up Broad seals England Test series win over West Indies

England's Stuart Broad (centre) celebrates taking his 500th Test wicket with teammates during day five of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Havering Asian women’s activist and Newham teacher dies after long battle with cancer

Siddiqa Mubashar of Emerson Park, played a huge role in the community, both as a teacher and the founding member of the Asian Women’'s Association of Havering. Picture: Sid Mubashar