Bird's eye view pictures celebrate park's anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 02 September 2019

An aerial view of the Olympic Park from the north with the VeloPark in the foreground. Picture: Anthony Charlton

An aerial view of the Olympic Park from the north with the VeloPark in the foreground. Picture: Anthony Charlton

© ODA 2008

New aerial photographs have been released to mark seven years since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

A view of the Olympic Park looking south and showing all of the major venues. Picture: Tom LastA view of the Olympic Park looking south and showing all of the major venues. Picture: Tom Last

The images show a unique view of Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the intricate landscaping and green spaces on the site which reopened to the public five years ago.

Before and after shots of the location show how Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - which is free to enter and open 24 hours a day - has transformed since 2008 into the Green Flag award-winning park that it is today.

And the area continues to transform, with two new business districts, thousands of homes planned, new schools and health centres open, and a cultural and education district - East Bank - under construction.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park today. Picture: LLDCQueen Elizabeth Olympic Park today. Picture: LLDC

The London Legacy Development Corporation, which acts as the venue's guardian, estimates there will be 40,000 jobs by 2025 and 24,000 new homes on and around the park by 2031.

Following London's successful bid to host the Olympic Games in 2005 a huge programme of clearing and cleaning took place in Stratford with 200 buildings removed, 52 electricity pylons taken away and 200 hectares of brownfield land, waterways, and rail lines transformed.

