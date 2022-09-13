News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Search for east Londoners to inform regeneration of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 2:26 PM September 13, 2022
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears

People are being asked to give their views on plans for the future development of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is regenerating the park and its surrounding neighbourhoods in Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Waltham Forest, and is recruiting east Londoners for a Community Review Panel.

Anthony Hollingsworth, director of planning policy and decision at LLDC, said: "We want to listen and understand the views of people living, working and studying in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and to give local people an independent role in shaping and advising on new development.

"The Community Review Panel will have a really vital role to play in maximising local opportunities and  improving the quality of schemes which are proposed to change our existing and emerging neighbourhoods."

LLDC is looking for around 18 adults of all backgrounds who have a passion for their local area and want to influence its future.

Panel members will meet about once a month to discuss the development proposals.

Comments will be turned into a formal report which will be taken into consideration as a formal part of the planning process. 

The deadline for applications is September 19. To apply, visit https://www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/planning-authority/making-an-application/community-review-panel

