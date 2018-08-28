Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park offers week of free activities

PUBLISHED: 18:18 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 17 January 2019

A range of free activities are on offer at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from Monday. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY

A range of free activities are on offer at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from Monday. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright Jonny MP Photography - www.jonnymp.com

Anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to get fitter might want to head to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next week.

Free passes for the London Aquatics Centre are available. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHYFree passes for the London Aquatics Centre are available. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY

Free yoga, cycling, women only running and buggy exercise classes are among the offerings to get the heart rate up at the venue which is staging a health and wellbeing week from Monday.

Free passes for the Copper Box Arena’s gym and London Aquatics Centre have also been made available.

Lyn Garner, boss of the London Legacy Development Corporation which runs the park, said: “There’s something for everyone in the free classes on offer, whether it’s a workout in a world-class venue or a relaxation session in our wonderful parklands.”

Other activities include free pay and ride sessions on the road circuit and mountain bike trains at Lee Valley VeloPark.

Shaun Dawson, Lee Valley Regional Park Authority boss, said: “We are delighted to kick start 2019 with great fitness activities.”

For a full list of the things on offer visit the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Washington Wizards coach Brooks says Knicks will not have home advantage

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Elmhurst win Newham cricket event

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists