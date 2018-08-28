Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park offers week of free activities

A range of free activities are on offer at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park from Monday. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright Jonny MP Photography - www.jonnymp.com

Anyone whose New Year’s resolution is to get fitter might want to head to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next week.

Free passes for the London Aquatics Centre are available. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY Free passes for the London Aquatics Centre are available. Picture: JONNY MP PHOTOGRAPHY

Free yoga, cycling, women only running and buggy exercise classes are among the offerings to get the heart rate up at the venue which is staging a health and wellbeing week from Monday.

Free passes for the Copper Box Arena’s gym and London Aquatics Centre have also been made available.

Lyn Garner, boss of the London Legacy Development Corporation which runs the park, said: “There’s something for everyone in the free classes on offer, whether it’s a workout in a world-class venue or a relaxation session in our wonderful parklands.”

Other activities include free pay and ride sessions on the road circuit and mountain bike trains at Lee Valley VeloPark.

Shaun Dawson, Lee Valley Regional Park Authority boss, said: “We are delighted to kick start 2019 with great fitness activities.”

For a full list of the things on offer visit the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park website.