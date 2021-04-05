Gallery
PICTURES: People enjoy new 'rule of six' at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
- Credit: Ken Mears Photography
With Covid-19 lockdown rules easing, people all over the country used the bank holiday to visit their local parks and open spaces.
Despite changeable weather which ranged from mild sunshine to biting wind, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was no exception.
It attracted crowds of people enjoying the long Easter weekend who were taking advantage of the rule of six, which came into force last week.
As of March 29, the government gave people the green light to meet their family and friends outdoors and socially distanced in groups of six or as two households.
Take a look at our pictures of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, April 4.
Did you reconnect with loved ones in a safe and socially distanced manner this weekend? If so, send your pictures to newsdesk@newhamrecorder.co.uk, along with the full name of anyone in the picture, the photographer, and the location it was taken.
