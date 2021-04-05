News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Gallery

PICTURES: People enjoy new 'rule of six' at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 4:38 PM April 5, 2021   
A couple from Newham cooling off with some ice cream

A couple from Newham cooling off with some ice cream - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

With Covid-19 lockdown rules easing, people all over the country used the bank holiday to visit their local parks and open spaces. 

Despite changeable weather which ranged from mild sunshine to biting wind, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was no exception.

It attracted crowds of people enjoying the long Easter weekend who were taking advantage of the rule of six, which came into force last week. 

As of March 29, the government gave people the green light to meet their family and friends outdoors and socially distanced in groups of six or as two households.

Take a look at our pictures of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday, April 4.

You may also want to watch:

Did you reconnect with loved ones in a safe and socially distanced manner this weekend? If so, send your pictures to newsdesk@newhamrecorder.co.uk, along with the full name of anyone in the picture, the photographer, and the location it was taken.

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Socially distanced picnicking

Socially distanced picnicking - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A family enjoying a cruise on a swan boat

A family enjoying a cruise on a swan boat - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Dance practice taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Dance practice taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A couple dancing under the afternoon sun

A couple dancing under the afternoon sun - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A family enjoying a picnic in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the easing of lockdown restrict

A family enjoying a picnic in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the easing of lockdown restrictions - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Family groups reunited for a picnic and making the most of the sunny Easter Sunday weather

Family groups reunited for a picnic and making the most of the sunny Easter Sunday weather - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

People enjoying some lunch in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

People enjoying some lunch in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Cyclists out in force near the ArcelorMittal Orbit

Cyclists out in force near the ArcelorMittal Orbit - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elixabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elixabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Cyclists out in force near The Timber Lodge

Cyclists out in force near The Timber Lodge - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Time for an ice cream while crossing the road

Time for an ice cream while crossing the road - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Making the most of the good Easter Sunday weather in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

A young family off for a cycle ride over the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

A young family off for a cycle ride over the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

Family groups having fun and enjoying the fine weather on the banks of the River Lea

Family groups having fun and enjoying the fine weather on the banks of the River Lea - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

People picnicking in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday

The good weather draws the crowds out to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Easter Sunday - Credit: Ken Mears Photography


