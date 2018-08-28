Q&A: My Newham - Royal Mail worker Mahmood Iqbal

Alex Shaw

Royal Mail worker Mahmood Iqbal about growing up in the borough, his schooling and the need to support the poorest and young people in communities

What’s your connection with the borough?

I was born here in 1994 and grew up in Newham. I’ve lived in Forest Gate since I was young so I’ve always been around, going to West Ham park, playing football. I’m local. Forest Gate, Stratford — I just feel at home, know all the roads.

What’s the best thing about living or working in Newham?

I think that with Newham, we’ve got quite a good transport system. We’ve got lots of bus stops, especially around Stratford. There’s bus stops all over the place and trains that get you to loads of places. You can gets to loads of places in London and there’s loads of shops, so you never need to go far away to do your shopping and stuff like that.

Use three words to describe the area.

Fast-living, accessible and safe.

What one thing would you change?

Not so much Stratford, but other parts of Newham, they need to maybe be a bit more cleaner.

Who is the most inspiring person you’ve ever met?

To be honest, nobody really inspired me. I’ve just gone through life as it is. I think in school there were one or two teachers who helped me out, put me on the right track. Because it’s quite a multicultural borough, when you’re in school and you’ve got teachers from the same background they understand your issues and you’re pushed to go further.

If you were prime minister, what law would you introduce?

The area is changing, especially Stratford where you’re getting loads of luxury apartments. But you’ve still got people here who are on living wage and benefits, so maybe something to balance things out. Because if you tip things out of balance you’ll get lots of upset people in the borough.

If you were the editor of this paper, what issues would you focus on?

You’ve got a youth in the area and the youth are very proactive when it comes to sports and recreational activities, so I think maybe if they are given more time, more space for these things it’ll give people more of a push and fulfil their dreams. We need to show there’s a lot of potential in this borough.