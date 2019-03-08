Search

Plaistow pupils visit Downing Street for photography exhibition preview

PUBLISHED: 10:19 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 22 October 2019

Curwen Primary School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

Curwen Primary School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Tapscott Learning Trust

Tapscott Learning Trust

A group of Plaistow pupils visited 10 Downing Street to attend a preview of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Youngsters from Curwen Primary School were among a group of 20 children invited, alongside the judges of the award, award-winning photographers and scientific and conservation leaders.

The pupils were picked to attend the event on October 16 due to their reputation for what Ryan Maskell, of the Prime Minister's office, said was a "fantastic commitment to fieldwork and the local environment".

The Wildlife Photographer of the  Year is a global competition which attracted 48,000 entrants this year.

Ryan went on to describe the children as excellent ambassadors for Curwen. He said: "The children were very engaged with all the exhibits and had lots of questions for the staff.

