Children officially open new Olympic Park bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:02 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 20 May 2019

Children from the Bobby Moore Academy enjoying the newly opened footbridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Children from the Bobby Moore Academy enjoying the newly opened footbridge. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Pupils from Bobby Moore Academy have helped to officially open a new pedestrian and cycle bridge.

The 36 metre bridge, which is located next to the school's primary campus in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is part of a wider plan to improve connectivity across the Lea Navigation Canal.

It will eventually be used by people moving into the neighbourhoods of East Wick and Sweetwater, which will see 1,500 new homes created.

Paul Brickell, executive director of regeneration and community partnerships at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "The new bridge will make it easier for local residents to get to schools, health centres and jobs being created on the park as well as the amazing parkland and venues."

Bobby Moore Academy's head of primary Rachel Mardenborough said of her pupils: "They are very proud to be the first cohort to walk the bridge and will remember this moment for years to come."

