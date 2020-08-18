Video

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted Archant

It is “only a matter of time before someone is killed” on a road which has become a hot spot for joy-riders and anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorcyclists use Barbers Road to wheelie down. Picture: Submitted Motorcyclists use Barbers Road to wheelie down. Picture: Submitted

That is the warning of a woman who lives opposite Pudding Mill Lane DLR station where drivers, motorcyclists and a YouTube star have caused neighbours misery.

It follows a car meet outside the station in Barbers Road during which a driver was filmed “doughnutting” – spinning a car round repeatedly – in the early hours of Saturday, August 15.

A Met spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying officers moved a number of vehicles on after being called at about 1.15am.

Debbie Nugent, who lives in the neighbourhood, said: “It was an hour’s worth of doughnuts and burning rubber. It was toxic and loud. It was pretty awful.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is killed. A very bad accident is waiting to happen.”

Ryan Taylor, who has almost two million subscribers on YouTube, posted a video of himself in May damaging a car and revving its engine outside the station. Mr Taylor did not respond to a request for comment.

Neighbours want measures put in place to stop the nuisance, which has been going on for months.

But Debbie said neighbours have been “going around in circles” between Stratford councillors, Newham and the police, calling on someone to take responsibility.

“The safer neighbourhood team can’t do anything without evidence. The police have yet to catch them at it. But they have other priorities,” Debbie said.

The Met has vowed to crackdown on car meets – unplanned events where people gather to watch races and stunt driving.

Insp Bruce Middlemiss said: “We understand these events cause concern. Car meets are incredibly dangerous. Behaviour like this will not be tolerated.”

Debbie raised the issue with West Ham MP, Lyn Brown, who contacted borough commander Richard Tucker.

Cllr Joshua Garfield, who lives near the station and has witnessed some of the behaviour, said he shared neighbours’ concerns.

“I have flagged the issue with the police, the [LondonLegacy Development Corporation], and the cabinet member for crime and community safety, who I know is working to find a solution to securing the site and preventing further illegal activity,” he added.

He vowed to keep pushing the council to work closely with the Met on a solution “to tackle the root causes” of criminaly activity “which could end in tragedy if allowed to continue”.

He urged people to continue reporting concerns by calling 999 in an emergency or 101.