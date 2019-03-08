Consultation launches on plans for 1,500 new homes in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The Pudding Mill Lane and Bridgewater sites. Picture:LLDC LLDC

What would you like to see in a new 1,500-home development in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That's the question being asked by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) as it develops plans for the Pudding Mill neighbourhood.

Situated at the south of the park, it is comprised of two sites - Pudding Mill Lane and Bridgewater. Across the two locations, it will see the creation of around 1,500 new homes and workspace for around 2,000 people.

The team behind the development have launched a consultation into the plans, which will help shape the planning application that is due to be submitted next year.

The Pudding Mill Lane site will include around 900 flats, town houses and maisonettes aimed at families. There are also plans for a new neighbourhood centre around the DLR station and will also feature retail and community spaces.

Bridgewater is set to feature around 600 homes, including some with waterfront views.

You may also want to watch:

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the LLDC, said: "We want to hear from as many people as possible about their views on the emerging plans for Pudding Mill and what they want to see in in their area.

"We want to create a thriving new neighbourhoods centred on the benefits of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the unique characteristics of the local area."

The consultation, which is running until Wednesday, October 23 allows people to comment directly onto a map of the area and highlight their priorities.

A drop-in session to find out more is taking place by Pudding Mill Lane DLR station between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday, October 16.

The feedback will then be used to draw up detailed proposals and these are expected to go out to consultation early next year.

Pudding Mill is one of five new neighbourhoods designed to provide more than 10,000 homes by 2030.

The first, Chobham Manor, opened in 2015 on the site of the former Athletes' Village.

Construction on two others - East Wick and Sweetwater - has begun while the final neighbourhood, Stratford Waterfront, will form part of the East Bank culture and education district.