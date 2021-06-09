Public vote to rename street address of The Crystal amid City Hall move

Published: 2:36 PM June 9, 2021

The Crystal building on Royal Victoria Dock will be renamed City Hall as it becomes the new home of the Greater London Authority. - Credit: Royal Docks Team

A public vote will decide a new street address for The Crystal building as it becomes City Hall.

Siemens Brothers Way is being renamed to mark the Greater London Authority (GLA) moving from Southwark, near Tower Bridge, to the distinctive building on Royal Victoria Dock.

The move is expected to be completed by the end of this year after Newham Council approved plans last December.

Over the past year, with initial planning underway, the Royal Docks Team (RDT) worked with Street Space to run a community consultation on potential new street names.

In collaboration with the Royal Docks History Club and Custom House Bookshop, three workshops where local people could share their stories of the past, present and future vision of the diverse and historic location were held.

These sessions helped compile a longlist of 20 options and from it, three potential names have been selected: World’s Gate Way, Kamal Chunchie Way or People’s Way.

The name World’s Gate Way is a nod to the Royal Docks as London’s gateway.

You may also want to watch:

It recognises that the docks didn't just bring in goods, but also people seeking opportunities from all over the world.

Kamal Chunchie Way champions the untold stories of the ethnically diverse seafarers in the Royal Docks' history.

Mr Chunchie was a race relations pioneer from Sri Lanka who founded the Coloured Men's Institute nearby in 1926 for sailors and residents.

The other option, People’s Way, is meant to celebrate ordinary people in the docks and across London, reflecting how City Hall will be a place to meet the capital's elected officials.

The name is also a nod to local activism, specifically the People's Plan for the Royal Docks from the 1980s.

Voting is open until June 30.

Visit https://royaldocks.london/articles/needs-links-peoples-vote-to-decide-new-street-address-for-the-crystal for more information and to cast a vote.