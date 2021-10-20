News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub

Jon King

Published: 3:28 PM October 20, 2021   
The body was found on the site of the former Simpsons pub in Romford Road, Forest Gate, on October 15. - Credit: Google

A post-mortem has failed to uncover what caused the death of a person whose body was found in a disused pub.

The corpse was found during building work on the site of the former Simpsons pub in Romford Road, Forest Gate.

Police were called to the site, which is next door to Forest Gate Police Station, just after 3pm on Friday (October 15).

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, October 19 proved inconclusive.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

Newham News

