News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Protesters target DSEI arms fair at ExCeL London in Royal Docks

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:12 PM September 8, 2021   
shipment

A protester on top of a shipment headed to the ExCeL London centre in Royal Docks. - Credit: Submitted

Protesters are targeting an arms fair hailed as "the world's largest gathering of the defence and security community".

About 60 people gathered in Royal Albert Way, which leads to the ExCeL London centre where the four-day Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event starts on Tuesday, September 14.

activists

Activists sit in Royal Albert Way in a bid to prevent military equipment arriving at ExCeL London ahead of the DSEI arms fair next week. - Credit: Jon King

Activist Sarah Wilkinson said: "We may not stop it, but we've got to make clear it is not welcome in this country."

Campaigners allege the arms on sale could be used by oppressive regimes to commit human rights abuses and war crimes.

encampment

About 40 protesters camped near the entrance to the ExCeL London in Royal Docks. - Credit: Jon King

A DSEI spokesperson said the fair is "world-leading" and showcases the important role the UK's defence and security sector plays on the global stage.

You may also want to watch:

He added DSEI provides an effective platform for an industry which has a turnover of £486billion and employs more than 290,000 people.

activist with flag

Activists have urged residents to join them in opposing the fair which is due to start on Tuesday, September 14. - Credit: Jon King

"DSEI serves only the legitimate defence and security industry, which is the most highly and tightly regulated in the world," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Newham City Farm to close for good after almost 45 years
  2. 2 TfL seeks new sponsor for Emirates Air Line cable car
  3. 3 West Ham will have more options for Saints trip after trio of new signings
  1. 4 Who is 'mystery caller' with several anonymous tip offs about stabbing?
  2. 5 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
  3. 6 Bow rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary
  4. 7 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
  5. 8 Rokhsana Fiaz: 'I have a focus on supporting young people'
  6. 9 Disposal of barbecue causes blaze in Upton Park, fire brigade warns
  7. 10 Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals

Groups including Newham Against the Arms Fair, Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Black Lives Matter are campaigning against the event.

police

Met Police officers in Royal Albert Way pictured on Wednesday (September 8). - Credit: Jon King

Protesters sat in the road in a bid to stop military vehicles and equipment getting into the centre.

Scotland Yard denied claims from activists that it is using facial recognition technology to target protesters.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz.

When seeking election as the Labour candidate for mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz inferred the existing mayoral model of governance was both corrupt and corrupting - Credit: Ken Mears

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: "It is abhorrent such an event should happen in Newham.

"Newham Council resolved to oppose DSEI in 2019 and our message to the arms traders remains that you are unwelcome - don’t come back in the future."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has signalled his opposition to DSEI at ExCeL London, partly due to the cost of policing protests. In 2019, this amounted to £2,407,574.

The Excel Conference Centre in East London, where hundreds of people were expecting to attend this w

ExCeL says DSEI is one of 100s of events it hosts, which together drive £4.5bn in economic impact for London and support more than 37,600 jobs. - Credit: PA

A spokesperson said ExCeL London respects the right to conduct lawful protest, but at the same time is doing everything it can to ensure minimum disruption to people who live and work in the area.

Amber, an activist who only gave her first name, denied protesters were causing disruption and urged residents to join in.

To date, a man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference. This compares to 116 arrests made in 2019.

ExCel
Business
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lottery ticket

People

Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
abba

Music

ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Crime

Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after elderly man punched on Central Line train

Jon King

Author Picture Icon