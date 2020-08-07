Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins Archant

Two contemporary mansion blocks with 77 new homes are set to be built in Plaistow.

Higgins has been awarded the contract for an £18million redevelopment in Grange Road, Plaistow by the council's housing company Populo Living. Picture: Higgins Higgins has been awarded the contract for an £18million redevelopment in Grange Road, Plaistow by the council's housing company Populo Living. Picture: Higgins

The £18million project will redevelop derelict and vacant land in Grange Road into housing blocks of five and six storeys, with the homes to be let at London Affordable Rent.

It will also include a landscaped communal garden, cycle storage and open views across the Greenway.

The project will be delivered by contractor Higgins after being appointed by Populo Living, the council’s wholly owned housing company.

Higgins managing director Steve Leakey said: “With the critical need for affordable housing in Newham, we are pleased to be awarded this contract by Populo Living to build these high-quality homes.”

Populo Living CEO Deborah Heenan said the “impressive, generous and light filled apartments exceed relevant design standards and will be a welcome addition to Plaistow.”

The homes back on to the Greenway, a 4.3-mile raised footpath and off-road cycle route providing links from Royal Docks Road in Beckton to Stratford and the Olympic Park.