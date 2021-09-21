The 'youthful flair' behind the Newham Unlocked festival

Published: 10:44 AM September 21, 2021

The Marlon Hibbert Quintet performing at the Art & Soul event in Plashet Park as part of the Newham Unlocked festival. - Credit: Applecart Arts

The free Newham Unlocked festival is created for local people by local people, which encourages youthful flair and unlocks opportunities.

That is the message from Barny Rockford, who is programme coordinator of the free events, performances and workshops currently being put on during Newham Unlocked until October 17.

It is funded by the council and developed in partnership with local organisations, with Newham’s young people among the contributors and participants.

Barny said: “Newham Unlocked is a Mayor [Rokhsana] Fiaz initiative and so much more than the festival events, themselves.

Members of the audience enjoying a Newham Unlocked event. - Credit: Applecart Arts

“It is all about neighbourhood teams and local stakeholders working together, with local delivery organisations being central to the festival funding, and the development of local talent - and by this, I don’t just mean performers.”

You may also want to watch:

He said while many festivals are about showcasing big-ticket events, Newham Unlocked focuses on the “process”.

“This festival unlocks opportunities. The festival’s design and development is an incubation process that we take the community through and this enables local and young people to experience every aspect of festivals.

“From insights into lighting technology, sound engineering, festival security, even programming such as identifying, bridging and unlocking local creative talent.

“These experiences culminate into the festival itself.

“The outcome is a festival created by and for local people.”

The festival’s key partners are Rosetta Arts, Applecart, Festival.org and Stratford East.

Barny hopes that some of the young people involved, touched by their experience, may go on to further training and study at university or find work in the industry, which is a significant and growing sector.

Newham Unlocked features a programme of free events, performances and workshops. - Credit: Applecart Arts

“The process is the key outcome because as the festival develops, it aims to nurture relationships between individuals, communities and partners," he added.

“As part of the festival coordination team, I’m here to provide a loose but sustainable structure for community collaboration, which in turn will go on to support social and economic mobility for the Newham community to share.”

Organisers hope that as the festival grows, experienced people will move into leadership roles and new opportunities will continue to open up for others to join in.

Visit newhamunlockedfestival.org to find out what's on.