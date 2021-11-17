Princess Anne meets east London projects during Stratford tour

Princess Anne meets members of Intermission Youth at Theatre Royal Stratford East - Credit: Foundation for Future London

Projects from across east London showcased their work to royalty when Princess Anne paid a visit to Stratford.

She visited Theatre Royal Stratford East and Stratford Youth Zone in a tour arranged by charity Foundation for Future London.

The Princess Royal is patron of the organisation, which has raised £11million to support communities in Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest.

She met members of community groups and projects based in the four boroughs and saw performances, exhibitions and films they produced.

Foundation for Future London chief executive Maria Adebowale-Schwarte said: "It was an honour to share the achievements we have accomplished so far, in partnership with our

local communities, partners and donors."

Among the projects featured, which have been co-funded by City of London and shopping centre Westfield Stratford City, was Intermission Youth.

It runs a youth theatre programme to help disadvantaged young people and is doing a 12-week drama programme with youngsters at Tunmarsh School, a pupil referral unit in Plaistow.

Deafroots, a Stratford charity which supports people who are deaf or have hearing difficulties, was also showcased as was youth intervention charity Streets for Growth, based in Bethnal Green.

The Line art trail is another of the funded projects that was featured.

The three-mile route runs from North Greenwich to Stratford, including through Tower Hamlets.

It calls itself London's first dedicated public art walk and features an evolving programme of installations and events.

Hackney resident Pinny Grylls' feature film Hear My Voice is also supported by Foundation for Future London and has received funding from Westfield Stratford City.

It tells the story of a British Congolese choir boy growing up in Hackney who dreams of becoming an opera singer.

Kay Rufai's S.M.I.L.E-ing Boys creative arts project in Newham and Hackney is also among the schemes being supported.

It is using photography, poetry, film and podcasts to address the mental health needs of black boys.

Jean-Marie Tritant, chief executive of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which runs Westfield Stratford City, said it is proud to partner with Foundation for Future London on the Westfield

East Bank Creative Futures Fund.

He added: "It was an honour to witness, in the company of the charity’s patron, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal, the amazing talent that is being nurtured through this

programme.”