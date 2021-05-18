Woman hospitalised after house fire rescue in Plaistow

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

A woman was rescued from a house fire in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow today (May 18). - Credit: Google

A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Plaistow.

Fire crews arrived at the mid-terraced house, in Prince Regent Lane, to find the woman shouting from an open first-floor window.

They used an extension ladder to bring her to safety from the blaze, which destroyed the home's ground floor.

She suffered smoke inhalation and London Ambulance Service took her to hospital.

London Fire Brigade said it was called out just before 11.50am and had the blaze under control in less than an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.51am today (May 18) to reports of a fire at a residential address in Prince Regent Lane.

"We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, and our hazardous area response teams. The first of our medics were at the scene in under three minutes.

"One person was treated at the scene and taken to hospital."