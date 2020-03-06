Laughter and tears as Jade Byrne's play about living with diabetes comes to Stratford Circus
PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2020
Archant
Expect laughter and tears when actress Jade Byrne brings her stage show about life with Type 1 diabetes to east London.
Jade, 34, is taking her one-woman play Pricks on the road for the fifth time this spring, including a performance at Stratford Circus Arts Centre on March 12.
Created in 2017, Pricks is infused with plenty of tears and humour and aimed at a broader audience than just those with diabetes.
Jade said: "I wrote it to entertain and educate everyone, not just a niche audience, although obviously it appeals to a niche audience and I love to connect with Type 1's everywhere I go."
A special guest on the tour is Daisy Donald, from her 2019 children's book of the same name about a young girl fighting an invisible monster called Type 1 diabetes.
Jade added: "Daisy has been so well received, I feel like I constantly surprise myself. I'm so happy she's making people - not just kids - happy."
Tickets are £15 or £13 for concessions. Visit stratford-circus.com or call 020 8279 1080 for more information and to book.