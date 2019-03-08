Coca Cola Premier League tour bus coming to Stratford

The tour bus rolls into Stratford on Saturday. Picture: MATTHEW WALDER Archant

The Coca Cola Premier League trophy tour bus reaches its final stop this weekend.

The Coca Cola trophy. Picture: MATTHEW WALDER The Coca Cola trophy. Picture: MATTHEW WALDER

Its last destination is Chestnut Plaza in Westfield, Stratford City on Saturday (April 27) where fans will be able to get their photo taken with the cup.

The event includes a purpose-built double decker bus complete with stage and DJ booth with a chance to win exclusive Premier League merchandise.

Fans can also put their football skills to the test with FIFA games running throughout the day.

There will be a 'Battle of the Ballers' FIFA competition from 3 to 5pm where eight fans will go head to head to be crowned the champion.

Tickets to Premier League games and a Smart TV are also up for grabs besides a full 'game day at home' package to watch Premier Leagues matches.

Budding commentators can also put their skills to the test by taking the mic with a chance to win a behind the scenes Premier League media day experience.

Visitors can meet some of the legends making a guest appearance and have the chance to ask them anything in a Q&A session.

The event is scheduled for 10am to 8pm, for updates visit coca-cola.co.uk