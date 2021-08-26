News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Power company plants 'tiny urban forests' in Hackney and Little Ilford

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:27 PM August 26, 2021   
UK Power Networks has partnered with Trees for Cities for the planting scheme

UK Power Networks has partnered with Trees for Cities for the planting scheme - Credit: BETHAN MCCONNELL

A power company has planted  “tiny urban forests” in Hackney and Little Ilford in an effort to speed up the transition to net zero. 

UK Power Networks – which supplies power to London, the South East, and East of England – teamed up with Trees for Cities to create the urban forests at sites in Hackney Marshes and Barrington Playing Fields. 

The 2,669 trees have been planted to offset air pollution and it is estimated that they will grow to last for around 100 years. 

Rory Field, corporate partnerships director at Trees for Cities, said that the trees would improve air quality and provide a home to thousands of species. 

Mark Norman, environment risk and sustainability manager at UK Power Networks, said: “These pockets of trees will grow to become tiny urban forests to help clean the air in a busy part of the capital.” 

Environment News
Hackney Marshes
Trees
Newham News
Hackney News

