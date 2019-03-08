Search

Royal Mail to trial e-Trikes in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 20 March 2019

The new e-Trikes were unveiled outside the Orbit in Stratford. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire

The new e-Trikes were unveiled outside the Orbit in Stratford. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

The trial will last six months. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA WireThe trial will last six months. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire

No it’s a new zero-emission e-Trikes which will be trialled in the borough by the Royal Mail.

Postmen and postwomen in Stratford will be using the ultra-green mode of transport to deliver letters and parcels to households later this month until September.

The e-Trikes are predominantly powered by a combination of pedal, solar, battery and brake technology and will operate as part of a usual delivery pattern on suitable routes.

Once the trial is over the Royal Mail will make a decision on whether to expand it across the UK.

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail said: “This trial is part of a programme of initiatives across our business that will ensure we can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, added: “I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail’s lead so that many more communities can benefit.”

The e-Trikes will also be trialled in Cambridge and Sutton Coldfield for six months.

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Bid for Newham councillors to face regular criminal record checks is dropped

Councillors could be screened and subjected to a further DBS check every two year. Pic: Newham Council

Woman living in hostel is threatened with homelessness in ‘shocking note’ delivered by council worker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz described the incident as shameful and embarrassing. Pic: Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

