Royal Mail to trial e-Trikes in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 20 March 2019
Archant
Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
No it’s a new zero-emission e-Trikes which will be trialled in the borough by the Royal Mail.
Postmen and postwomen in Stratford will be using the ultra-green mode of transport to deliver letters and parcels to households later this month until September.
The e-Trikes are predominantly powered by a combination of pedal, solar, battery and brake technology and will operate as part of a usual delivery pattern on suitable routes.
Once the trial is over the Royal Mail will make a decision on whether to expand it across the UK.
David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail said: “This trial is part of a programme of initiatives across our business that will ensure we can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”
Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, added: “I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail’s lead so that many more communities can benefit.”
The e-Trikes will also be trialled in Cambridge and Sutton Coldfield for six months.