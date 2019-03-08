Royal Mail to trial e-Trikes in Stratford

The new e-Trikes were unveiled outside the Orbit in Stratford. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire Archant

The trial will last six months. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire The trial will last six months. Pic:Tim Ireland/PA Wire

No it’s a new zero-emission e-Trikes which will be trialled in the borough by the Royal Mail.

Postmen and postwomen in Stratford will be using the ultra-green mode of transport to deliver letters and parcels to households later this month until September.

The e-Trikes are predominantly powered by a combination of pedal, solar, battery and brake technology and will operate as part of a usual delivery pattern on suitable routes.

Once the trial is over the Royal Mail will make a decision on whether to expand it across the UK.

David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail said: “This trial is part of a programme of initiatives across our business that will ensure we can continue to deliver letters and parcels safely, efficiently and responsibly.”

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, added: “I hope this trial will be extended and other delivery companies follow Royal Mail’s lead so that many more communities can benefit.”

The e-Trikes will also be trialled in Cambridge and Sutton Coldfield for six months.