Campaigers issue postcards against airport's proposal for weekend flights

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 August 2019

Hacan East campaigner Alan Haughton and London Assembly Member Caroline Russell at the launch of the 'back the ban' postcard campaign. Picture: Hacan East

Hacan East campaigner Alan Haughton and London Assembly Member Caroline Russell at the launch of the 'back the ban' postcard campaign. Picture: Hacan East

Hacan East

Thousands of households living under London City Airport's flight path are set to receive postcards as part of a campaign to prevent the weekend aircraft ban being lifted.

London City Airport. Picture: Ken MearsLondon City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Distributed by campaign group Hacan East, they call on people to back retaining the existing 24 hour restriction on flights each weekend.

The Royal Docks airport is proposing lifting this restriction, as well as increase early morning and late evening flights in a bid to "meet continued demand".

It has launched a public consultation on this and other aspects included in its draft masterplan, which outlines its aspirations for the next 15 years.

People living in parts of Newham, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering are set to receive the postcards during the next month.

In addition, they will also be distributed to homes in three south east London boroughs - Bexley, Greenwich and Lewisham.

John Stewart, chairman of Hacan East, said: "People tell us noise levels are bad enough as they are.

"London City is planning to take away from people what they most value - their 24-hour weekend break from the flights.

"We are calling on people to back the current ban."

The campaign was supported by the Green Party's Caroline Russell.

The London Assembly Member said: "It's shocking that residents have to organise and campaign to keep their peace and quiet. I totally back the ban."

A London City Airport spokesman said it would be encouraging airlines to invest in "cleaner, quieter aircraft".

He added: "This is the very start of a conversation and we have not sought to define what these changes to the weekend timetable could be, because we genuinely want to understand views first, both from opponents like Hacan East, and those in favour, including local people and businesses.

"The eight hour night time ban on flights would remain untouched."

Any proposals the airport decides would need to be submitted to the council for approval. To have your say, visit londoncityairport.com/consultation by September 20.

