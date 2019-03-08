Port of London Authority buys 3.7 acre Silvertown site

The Port of London Authority has bought a 3.7 acre site in Silvertown which has been earmarked for industrial use.

Royal Primrose Wharf is situated next to Peruvian Wharf, an eight acre site also owned by the PLA where a construction materials facility is being developed. Both are a short distance from West Silvertown DLR station.

The PLA is currently seeking proposals from businesses interested in operating at Royal Primrose Wharf, which it bought from property development company Ballymore.

PLA chief executive Robin Mortimer said: "Royal Primrose is ideally located to serve the ongoing development of London, which is increasingly focused on east London.

"Wharves like these are key to realising the green benefits of river transport.

"Moving bulk materials by water keeps lorries off our congested roads, is the most carbon efficient transport option, reducing emissions and climate change."

