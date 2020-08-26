Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Newham’s classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-topper Oliver is nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

The most popular name for boys in Newham was Muhammad, which was given to 107 youngsters born last year - with two other spelling variations also making the top five.

Other popular names include Noah, David and Adam, which were each given to more than 20 boys.

For girls, Maryam came out top, being given to 37 little ones, with Sofia and Amelia close behind.

Other names in the top 10 include Sara, Maya and Olivia - the most popular name given to girls born in England and Wales last year.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.