Greta Thunberg tries out UEL academic's 'pollution pods' at climate change conference

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 December 2019

Greta Thunberg with Dr Michael Pinsky inside the pollution pods art installation at the UN climate summit in Madrid. Picture: UEL

Greta Thunberg with Dr Michael Pinsky inside the pollution pods art installation at the UN climate summit in Madrid. Picture: UEL

A university lecturer's art installation got the attention of environmental activist Greta Thunberg at an international climate change meeting.

The pods safely recreate the air quality in some of the most polluted cities in the world, including London. Picture: UELThe pods safely recreate the air quality in some of the most polluted cities in the world, including London. Picture: UEL

University of East London academic Dr Michael Pinsky's awareness raising pollution pods recreate levels of air quality found in some of the world's most polluted cities and in pristine environments.

Dr Pinsky said: "I have tried to distil the whole bodily sense of being in each place. For instance, being in São Paulo seems like a sanctuary compared to New Delhi until your eyes start to water from the sensation of ethanol."

Visitors to the UN Climate Change Conference COP 25 in Madrid might experience shortness of breath as they walk through the smog.

However, there's nothing dangerous in the capsules which use safe perfume blends and fog machines.

More than 20,000 people have tried the experience since the launch at the Starmus Festival in Norway in 2018. They are on display at the UN conference until Friday, December 13.

