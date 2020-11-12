Search

Advanced search

Newham education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 November 2020

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The town hall’s education chief has demanded the government do more to protect schools from Covid-19.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali is the town hall's cabinet chief for education. Pic: Newham CouncilCllr Zulfiqar Ali is the town hall's cabinet chief for education. Pic: Newham Council

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, Newham Council cabinet member for education, health and adult social care, joined 18 counterparts from London boroughs calling for a range of measures.

These include providing money to hire cover teachers to replace self-isolating staff; the same access to Covid-19 tests as NHS workers and free meals to cover school holidays.

The education chiefs also urged the government to honour a promise to supply laptops and wifi for children from deprived backgrounds who are isolating at home.

The demands were sent to education secretary Gavin Williamson in a letter which states: “We are extremely proud of the efforts to keep learning made by our children, their families and the education staff who support them.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA.Education secretary Gavin Williamson. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA.

“As we are sure you would agree, our collective duty as the local and central government is to give them the tools they need to continue to do this most important work as safely as is possible.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ali said: “Alongside beating the virus, the education and welfare of our children and young people must be the top priority of this government.

“Our youngsters have already paid a heavy price. The debacle over exam results, the disgraceful decisions and U-turns on schools meals, and the failure to deliver a functioning test and trace system have all seriously impacted the ability of schools to maintain educational standards while protecting the well-being of pupils and staff.

“That schools have managed as well as they have is a true credit to them all. But be clear, they have managed this feat in spite of and not because of this government. Schools can only continue covering the cracks for so long.

“Our children’s future cannot be an afterthought. We are at risk of blighting the prospects of a generation – and thereby damaging this country’s future prosperity.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said on average costs to schools to become Covid-secure will have been a relatively small proportion of their core funding for each pupil.

For secondaries this has increased to a minimum of £5,150 – the first year of the biggest increase to core school funding in a decade.

“On top of the core funding schools are receiving, and continued to receive throughout the pandemic, we provide pupil premium funding worth £2.4billion each year to support the most disadvantaged pupils.

“Our £1bn covid catch up fund has provision both for additional tutoring targeted at the most disadvantaged, and flexible funding for schools to use to help all their pupils make up for lost education,” she added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies in Plaistow fire

A woman has died at the scene of a fire in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Stratford bus passenger fined £1,710 for refusing to wear mask

The court heard Frederick Adomako-Frimpong had no reasonable excuse for not having a face mask at Stratford bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

East Village’s Grenfell-style flammable cladding to be removed by end of 2020

The council said the cladding, used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels at East Village, Stratford, will be removed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

Rianna Jarrett seals late victory for Brighton over West Ham

Danique Kerkdijk of Brighton clears from Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman dies in Plaistow fire

A woman has died at the scene of a fire in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Stratford bus passenger fined £1,710 for refusing to wear mask

The court heard Frederick Adomako-Frimpong had no reasonable excuse for not having a face mask at Stratford bus station. Picture: Ken Mears

East Village’s Grenfell-style flammable cladding to be removed by end of 2020

The council said the cladding, used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels at East Village, Stratford, will be removed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

Rianna Jarrett seals late victory for Brighton over West Ham

Danique Kerkdijk of Brighton clears from Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Woman dies in Plaistow fire

A woman has died at the scene of a fire in Plaistow. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Rianna Jarrett seals late victory for Brighton over West Ham

Danique Kerkdijk of Brighton clears from Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Recorder letters: A13 pollution, Santa’s letters, lockdown and TfL funding

Avondale Road is one of the few areas in Newham without parking enforcement. As a result, there are cars parked everywhere. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Education matters: Schools offer beacons of hope to young

Bobby Moore Academy principal Daniel Botting highlights the positives of schools during Covid crisis.