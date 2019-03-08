Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gas managers to strike at Newham Council in latest union row

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 April 2019

property mart

property mart

Archant

Newham Council is facing a third industrial dispute as three gas managers prepare to strike at the repairs and maintenance service.

They are striking for 48 hours from May 9 over the council's withdrawal of call out payments without consultation last December, according to the union Unite.

The union estimated that the fee was worth about £550 a month, meaning the managers have lost £2,000 so far.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said the union's members can't afford to lose such a large amount of their income.

“Their action will disrupt the repairs service, unless the management enters into a constructive dialogue to settle their grievances,” he said.

“It is has become apparent that Newham council is beleaguered by a very poor HR culture – the results of which are coming home to roost. Now is the time for the council's bosses to put their employment practices under the microscope and rapidly make much needed improvements.”

Call out payments are made when a worker is on-call and is sent on a job outside of office hours.

You may also want to watch:

The managers coordinate and provide technical support for workers carrying out work during call-outs, said Mr Kasab.

He added that they vet calls to make sure emergencies are dealt with quickly and were the only ones who were to no longer benefit from the call-out payments.

The managers work for the Repairs and Maintenance Service, a department that came under scrutiny last year for running £9 million over budget.

Duplicate call-out payments totalling £20,070 in 2014 led to the money being taken back out of salaries, potentially illegally.

Two other groups at the council are being balloted on strike action.

A 20 per cent pay cut in the housing repairs department planned from June has led 75 workers to take a vote on whether to strike or not.

Another 45 refuse workers are considering a walkout over what Unite says is the council's failure to follow a grading structure that has cost people up to £20,000.

The council has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Blaze in East Ham being fought by 70 firefighters

Firefighters on scene at the fire on Jenkins Lane. Residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Cannabis factory discovered during fire in Plaistow

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Arrests made in Manor Park murder

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Most Read

Blaze in East Ham being fought by 70 firefighters

Firefighters on scene at the fire on Jenkins Lane. Residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Cannabis factory discovered during fire in Plaistow

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Revealed: Plans for the site of Islamic school closed by Newham Council

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-rrom home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Arrests made in Manor Park murder

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The O’s are coming back! Orient clinch point they need to seal National League title

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham grab historic first win at Tottenham’s new stadium

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

FIH Pro League: Martin hoping to help GB maintain momentum at home

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Cricket: Essex ‘must bowl better’ says McGrath after loss

Sir Alastair Cook (C) in conversation with Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Braintree Town

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists