East Ham MP says failure to increase benefit cap prevents people from receiving extra support

East Ham MP Stephen Timms has questioned the decision not to raise the benefits cap during the coronairus crisis. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Stephen Timms has questioned the decision not to raise the benefit cap, arguing that this prevents many Londoners from accessing extra support.

London’s benefit cap is £442.31 per week for couples or single parents with dependent children, and £296.35 per week for single adults.

The East Ham MP raised the issue with Thérèse Coffey, secretary of state for the DWP, in a recent parliamentary session: “The unchanged benefit cap is now blocking increased support which the government has decided people should receive — it’s having a particular effect in London.”

Mr Timms argued that increases to universal credit, working tax credit and local housing allowance cannot be enjoyed because of this cap.

In response, Ms Coffey said that the government don’t intend to increase the cap.

She explained that “aspects of housing benefit regulation” have been changed, and that Londoners “should see an increase” in what they receive in that respect.