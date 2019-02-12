Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Services getting £20 million investment in budget as taxes rise for first time in a decade

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 February 2019

Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

Rokhsana Fiaz

Council services are getting a £22.1 million boost compared to last year in the proposed 2019/20 budget.

Newham Council is touting it as the ‘biggest investment into Children’s Services in a generation’.

As part of the provisions, £1.4m more would be put into youth services, £10.6m more into Children’s Services and £6.3m given to maintain free primary school meals.

Services make up £214.5m of the total £260.63m allocated in the budget, which was approved by the cabinet on February 5.

It is due to be decided on at a full council meeting on February 18.

The changes come as the Rokhsana Fiaz administration establishes its priorities in the first budget since the end of Robin Wales’ tenure as Mayor.

Councillor Terence Paul, lead member for finance and corporate services, said: “This budget will allow the council to invest more money in the services truly valued by our residents.

“We have been able to put £22.1million into some of our most valued services, whilst also protecting our most vulnerable residents with changes to the Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS).

“All of this has been achieved with an increased payment of just 89p per week from band D properties for the Newham element of the council tax bill.”

The increased expenditure will be funded by a 2.9 per cent increase in the Newham element of the Council Tax, a two per cent increase in the Adult Social care precept and efficiency savings.

This is a departure from Robin Wales, who froze council tax for a decade.

But the council says it will still have the lowest council tax of any outer London borough.

There have also been cuts to fund the new spending regime.

Every Child a Musician, a programme that provides free tuition and instruments to primary school children, has been slashed in order to fund Eat For Free, a scheme that provides free school meals at primary schools.

To protect the 19,000 lowest income households, the proposed changes to CTRS would see eligible residents pay 10 per cent of their council tax, giving band D households projected savings of £118.62, according to the council.

Cllr Fiaz, said: “This budget will allow us to begin to implement the promises on which I was elected last year.

“This will ensure that we can enable, push and advance our young people and their talent in a fulfilling way.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

‘People treasure their membership’: East Ham Working Men’s Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The East Ham Working Men's Club

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Barking and Dagenham mayor and one of West Ham’s oldest supporters dies aged 102

Mabel Arnold celebrating her 100th birthday. Pic: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists