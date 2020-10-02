Home Office in bid to open immigration centre in Royal Victoria Dock

Warehouse K is next door to the ExCeL exhibition centre which is where the NHS Nightingale Hospital was set up.

The Home Office is planning to set up an immigration centre in the Royal Docks.



The proposed centre would be housed at the Grade II-listed Warehouse K building next door to the ExCeL exhibition centre.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “Operation of the warehouse as a 24-hour immigration enforcement centre, with 35 custody suites, continuous transportation and custody of suspected offenders in high sided vans, is an affront to our diverse community as well as being contrary to Newham’s vision for the Royal Docks.

“In light of new revelations that the government is considering setting up asylum camps in places as far flung as Moldova and Papua New Guinea, it’s clear the ‘hostile environment’ for refugees and asylum seekers is very much alive.”

However, the Recorder understands the government plans to open a reporting centre at Warehouse K where people who do not have permission to stay in the country attend appointments to discuss their cases.

The Home Office was granted planning permission in October last year to use the building.

The town hall says the Home Office was leasing the warehouse as offices, but it was in the dark about plans to use it “for interviews and immigration detention purposes”.

A new application is expected to be submitted to change the building’s use.

Ms Fiaz – in a statement released the day Black History Month started – said Newham Council stands in solidarity with the Windrush generation, whose experiences exposed “the scandal of the hostile environment”.

“We celebrated their contributions as a nation in June and we are now marking their significance during Black History Month.

“The proposed change of use of Warehouse K would be wholly at odds with our approach to stand with our communities in that same spirit of solidarity,” the mayor said.

She added that recent reports home secretary Priti Patel had asked officials to look into the idea of processing asylum seekers on overseas islands raised further alarm about the direction of government policy.

An ExCeL spokesperson said: “We are carefully reviewing and considering the proposed new use for Warehouse K and will be responding accordingly.”

The Home Office is due to comment.