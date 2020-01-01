Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers' IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS Archant

A Stratford pub has held on to its licence to sell alcohol despite a "number of violent incidents" inside, including a woman allegedly attacking another customer with a bottle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen's Head, in West Ham Lane, will now have to scan the IDs of customers after police said patrons had "effectively taken over" the premises.

On Thursday, February 6, Newham council's licensing committee ruled the venue could only stay open if extra conditions were added to the licence.

Violent incidents included officers being called after a woman was seen "fighting with door staff" on November 9, 2019.

She had been thrown out of the pub after allegedly attacking another woman with a bottle and then fought her way back in to continue the fight and assault the former manager, according to a statement submitted to Newham council by Pc Gary Watson.

You may also want to watch:

Police were also called to the pub the following night after a male customer allegedly broke a window and then assaulted an officer.

Pc Watson said: "The past three months has seen a pronounced decline in the ability of management to get to grips with running the premises, as it appears the patrons have effectively taken over."

Pub bosses used to regularly meet with police, according to Pc Watson, but the relationship broke down after the authorities discovered the venue had hosted a private party for someone who was recently released from prison.

Craft Union Pub Company, the brewery which runs the bar, agreed to increase alcohol prices, reduce opening hours and install a ID scan machine in order to stay open.

A spokesman said: "We are pleased that the Queen's Head will remain open following the licensing hearing. As a result of these unfortunate incidents in November last year, we worked closely with the police and licensing authority to ensure that the pub continues to be a safe and secure community hub for customers now and in the future."