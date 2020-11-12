Search

East Village’s Grenfell-style flammable cladding to be removed by end of 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 November 2020

The council said the cladding, used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels at East Village, Stratford, will be removed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

The council said the cladding, used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels at East Village, Stratford, will be removed by the end of the year. Picture: Google Maps

Grenfell-style flammable cladding will be stripped from tower blocks in the former Olympic Village by the end of the year, Newham Council has said.

Eleven blocks of flats in Stratford’s East Village, next to Westfield, were found to contain aluminium composite material (ACM) after a review by the town hall and Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government.

The material has been blamed for the rapid spread of the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, which caused 72 deaths.

The council said the cladding, which was used in small areas for decorative features on balconies and as larger panels,

will be removed by the end of the year.

Building managers East Village Management said safety measures in the buildings, including the sprinkler systems, meant the risk to residents was low.

Council lead member for housing Shaban Mohammed said: “The safety of residents is absolutely paramount, so I welcome the response by the council, MHCLG and East Village Management to tackle this issue.”

