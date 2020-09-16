Plaistow refuge provider for domestic abuse victims receives government funding

An organisation in Plaistow supporting black and minority ethnic women and girls has received a government funding boost.

It was announced today (September 16) that the London Black Women’s Project (LBWP) is one of 25 charities that will share in £1million from the government’s emergency fund to support domestic abuse victims and their families during the pandemic.

LBWP works to protect, promote and develop the rights and resources of women and children affected by domestic violence and abuse.

It provides specialist accommodation at four refuges, with 29 bed spaces, in Newham.

The government’s emergency funding has enabled LBWP to add 16 new spaces in the borough as well as open a refuge in Haringey, which has 4 spaces.

LBWP also provides counselling and a free legal service, including support for migrant women and advocacy and advice.

Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing Kelly Tolhurst, who announced the funding, said: “Our £10 million Covid-19 Emergency Support Fund is providing the support needed so that services can meet additional pressures during the pandemic.

“We will continue to engage with the sector to ensure victims and their children can access support including ensuring that councils provide safe accommodation for those that need it.”

The government says this emergency funding will support the providers facing the most difficulties during the pandemic and help to provide more than 1,500 new beds as well as re-open 344 spaces.

Funding has now been allocated to 166 charities and service providers.

It is part of a wider £76 million package of government support for the most vulnerable in society during the pandemic.

The Domestic Abuse Bill, currently before Parliament, places a new duty on councils to provide safe accommodation for victims and their children in England.