Search

Advanced search

Custom House campaigners victorious as Newham Council brings homes back under its control

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 August 2020

PEACH members with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz in September this year. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

PEACH members with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz in September this year. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Archant

Newham Council has ended its relationship with one of its main property management companies and brought hundreds of homes back under local authority control.

PEACH and the Mears Cats group held several demonstrations during their campaign. Picture: Tony Aldis, Openeye FilmPEACH and the Mears Cats group held several demonstrations during their campaign. Picture: Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

Some 250 council properties in Custom House and Canning Town, which are managed by Mears, will be transferred back to the council with tenants due to see significant rent reductions.

Mears took over the homes in 2011 in what was supposed to have been a temporary measure.

The council and neighbour-led People’s Empowerment Alliance for Custom House (Peach) have been trying to wrest back control from the company after complaints about living conditions and the length repair works were taking.

A Peach spokesperson said: “Our feet haven’t touched the ground. We still can’t believe what we have achieved.

Rokhsana Fiaz told PEACH she would Rokhsana Fiaz told PEACH she would "look at ending the contract" at an anniversary celebration. Picture: Chester Yang, CY Film Productions

“We organised and campaigned and won.

You may also want to watch:

“Our fight isn’t over. Some of us are still living in dangerous and under repair conditions. We will continue to work with Newham Council until every last home is taken back from Mears and Mayor Fiaz has kept all her promises.

“We hope our extraordinary victory will lend strength to thousands of tenants across the UK who are being ignored by their councils and mistreated by profiteering slumlords.”

Last year Mears handed back 37 homes to the council and Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz pledged residents living in the Custom House regeneration area for five years or more would have the right to return after works were completed.

A Mears spokesperson said issues were caused by the “poor fabric of the building” and the local authority had responsibility for some repairs.

Alan Long, from Mears, said: “I am deeply saddened the residents have been the victims of political indecision and electoral promises which could not have been delivered.

“I hope Newham will now be able to start the much needed regeneration of the area to develop the homes needed in their borough.”

Ms Fiaz said: “This marks a real victory for the residents who have had historical issues with the management of the property by Mears. Officers have worked tremendously hard with residents to address these issues and now we’ve come up with an acceptable solution.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Custom House campaigners victorious as Newham Council brings homes back under its control

PEACH members with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz in September this year. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Leyton Orient drawn away to Forest Green in Carabao Cup

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions now feature in a final four to qualify for the Champions League

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Stuart Pearce returns to West Ham as first-team coach

Stuart Pearce has re-joined West Ham United (Pic: West Ham United)

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted