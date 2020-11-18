Search

Six extra councillors set for Newham as final ward boundary recommendations published

PUBLISHED: 12:07 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 18 November 2020

The final recommendations for Newham's ward boundaries have been drawn up. Picture: LGBC

Six extra councillors are set to join Newham Council from the next election.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has published its final recommendations into how the borough’s wards should be structured, with all except West Ham ward set to be changed in some way.

The proposals – which have to be approved by parliament before they can be implemented – would involve 18 wards represented by three councillors each, and six wards with two councillors each.

This would provide a total of 66 councillors from 2022 – six more than under the current arrangements, which has three councillors for each of the 20 wards.

The commission’s review is being carried out in a bid to make sure councillors represent roughly the same number of people, and to ensure that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Newham. We looked at all the views they gave us. We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

The final recommendations take into consideration more than 200 comments made by residents and organisations during a consultation into the plans.

Changes which have been made include the location of the boundary between Forest Gate North and Maryland wards. This is now further west, at the boundary of Forest Lane Park and behind properties on the eastern side of St James Road.

The most recent proposals for the Manor Park area - increasing the size of Manor Park ward to include areas which people argued were part of that community - have been confirmed, based on the response received in the consultation.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We thank the Boundary Commission and all those who participated in the review for their work. We are determined that local people are at the heart of democracy in Newham, and work is already underway to ensure we are well prepared for the changes outlined in the report.

“The new boundaries will mean moving a number of electors between existing wards, or into new wards. In addition to conducting a polling place review to agree polling station locations for new wards, we will launch a publicity campaign to ensure electors are fully aware of the changes ahead of the council elections in May 2022.”

To find out more information on how each new ward will look, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/16829

