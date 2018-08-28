Video
Newham MPs vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal
PUBLISHED: 10:39 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 January 2019
Both Newham’s MPs have voted against prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
Their votes contributed to the biggest loss for a British government in modern political history.
East Ham MP Stephen Timms posted on Twitter: “I have just voted against the prime minister’s deal. It isn’t the right way forward for Britain”
West Ham MP Lyn Brown tweeted before the vote that she would not be voting for the government’s deal, saying: “It would leave the people I represent much worse off. A no deal is utterly irresponsible. If PM fails to get her deal through tonight, resignation is her only option, pref [sic] involving a trip to the Palace #GeneralElectionNow.”
May’s plan was voted down 432 votes to 202, a margin of 230.