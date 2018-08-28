Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Newham MPs vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal

PUBLISHED: 10:39 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 16 January 2019

Theresa May in the House of Commons after the meaningful vote. Photograph: PA Images.

Theresa May in the House of Commons after the meaningful vote. Photograph: PA Images.

Press Association Images

Both Newham’s MPs have voted against prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Their votes contributed to the biggest loss for a British government in modern political history.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms posted on Twitter: “I have just voted against the prime minister’s deal. It isn’t the right way forward for Britain”

West Ham MP Lyn Brown tweeted before the vote that she would not be voting for the government’s deal, saying: “It would leave the people I represent much worse off. A no deal is utterly irresponsible. If PM fails to get her deal through tonight, resignation is her only option, pref [sic] involving a trip to the Palace #GeneralElectionNow.”

May’s plan was voted down 432 votes to 202, a margin of 230.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham MPs vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Theresa May in the House of Commons after the meaningful vote. Photograph: PA Images.

Clapton shock title chasers Hullbridge Sports

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Greenpeace activists clear up disused Plaistow garage in effort against plastic

Activists from Greenpeace Shoreditch spent two hours at a disused Ford garage clearing litter as part of the campaign against plastic pollution. Picture: Greenpeace Shoreditch.

‘It’s about being given hope’: How charity helps to transform young lives

Asiya Tirike, who used Community Links to give her the education school couldn't. Picture: Tony Boyle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists