East Ham MP says Boris Johnson doesn't offer 'a hopeful way forward'

PUBLISHED: 14:06 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 23 July 2019

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson puts his fists up against Sir Robin Wales in Stratford Park.

Archant

East Ham MP Stephen Timms there isn't "a hopeful way forward" for Britain under Boris Johnson, with the Brexit deadline looming.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms wants renewable energy prioritised. Picture: KEN MEARSEast Ham MP Stephen Timms wants renewable energy prioritised. Picture: KEN MEARS

Mr Johnson is to become prime minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest with 92,153 votes compared to rival Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

He faces a daunting task when he enters Number 10 tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24), including keeping his "do or die" promise to meet the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Mr Timms told the Recorder: "Boris Johnson doesn't offer a hopeful way forward for Britain.

"He is willing to countenance a No Deal Brexit which could lead to mass job losses, and risk the future of the NHS and the break-up of the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson arrives on a bike to the launch of the cycle super highway in Stratford. Picture: David MirzoeffBoris Johnson arrives on a bike to the launch of the cycle super highway in Stratford. Picture: David Mirzoeff

"And he favours tax cuts for the highest earners at a time when the outlook for our cash-starved public services, after years of austerity, is grim."

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson said it was not irreconcilable to remain close with the EU and to deliver Brexit.

He added: "I think we know that we can do it and that the people of this country are trusting in us to do it and we know that we will do it."

Mr Johnson also repeated his campaign mantra: "Deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn."

He added: "And that is what we are going to do."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Congratulations Boris Johnson. Let's put aside our differences and work together to reverse police and Transport for London cuts, invest in affordable homes and secure further devolution to London - which you backed as Mayor.

"But I'll never stop speaking out against the catastrophic threat of Brexit."

West Ham MP Lyn Brown and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz have been contacted for comment.

