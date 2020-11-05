Search

Advanced search

Leaked report alleges ‘culture of antisemitism’ in Newham Labour Party

PUBLISHED: 12:51 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 05 November 2020

A report has been leaked alleging a 'culture of antisemitism' in Newham Labour. Picture: Ken Mears

A report has been leaked alleging a 'culture of antisemitism' in Newham Labour. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

An academic says there has been a “culture of antisemitism” in the borough’s Labour Party branch.

Cllr John Gray. Picture: LBNCllr John Gray. Picture: LBN

In a leaked investigation report, Goldsmith’s lecturer David Hirsh details a complaint by Cllr Joshua Garfield about a “culture of accepted antisemitism” in Newham Labour.

He was asked to investigate by mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

The complaint was triggered by the exclusion of Cllr Garfield - the borough’s sole Jewish member - from the Newham Labour Facebook group by an administrator, Cllr John Gray, the report says.

Cllr Garfield included a total of four examples of antisemitism published in the Facebook group in two complaints sent to the mayor, in January and February.

Joshua Garfield with fellow councillors Mariam Dawood, Nilufa Jahan, Genevieve Kitchen and Nareser Osei. Picture: Rhiannon LongJoshua Garfield with fellow councillors Mariam Dawood, Nilufa Jahan, Genevieve Kitchen and Nareser Osei. Picture: Rhiannon Long

Mr Hirsh says the examples were “representative” of material published “routinely” since at least 2018.

The report, obtained by OnLondon and shared with the Recorder, finds Cllr Gray “does not espouse antisemitic stereotypes or politics” and “expressed no negative opinion towards Jews”.

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Hirsh claims that as a group administrator, Cllr Gray “failed to oppose antisemitism even when it was his role to do so”.

Formal complaints against Cllr Garfield by other Labour Party members, relating to his opposition to antisemitism, “were themelves elements of the antisemitic culture of the Labour Party”, the report states.

The academic’s investigation “takes as established fact” that there was a widespread culture of antisemitism in the Labour Party nationally while acknowledging Labour has apologized and promised to change.

Mr Hirsh praises Ms Fiaz’s action in opposing the “culture” in Newham, but adds she “should have done more”.

“It should never have been left to the Jewish member to fight antisemitism. It ought to have been the responsibility of all Labour Party members”, the report states.

The report goes on to state the mayor was responsible for the council and Labour Group when Labour nationally was “torn apart” by “factionalism”, but that she also had “particular difficulties” with “ethnic and communal politics”.

The Recorder believes the national party is looking into the allegations about Newham Labour.

However, the local Labour Group office did not respond to requests for comment.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Proposed parking permit charges, Shop Local and Alzheimer’s thanks

New Parking permit charges come into operation in Newham in January. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)

Neighbours’ shock after body of man found following Maryland explosion

A man's body was found beneath the rubble following an explosion in Waddington Street, Maryland, on Sunday (November 1). Picture: Submitted

Neighbours warn of ‘uproar’ as Newham brings back bulky waste charge

Newham Council has brought back the bulky waste removal charge. Picture: Ken Mears

City Hall is moving to Royal Docks

City Hall is moving from its central London home to the Royal Docks. Picture: Ian West/PA

Man dies in Maryland flat explosion

A man has been killed in an explosion at a flat in Waddington Street, Maryland. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Proposed parking permit charges, Shop Local and Alzheimer’s thanks

New Parking permit charges come into operation in Newham in January. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson)

Neighbours’ shock after body of man found following Maryland explosion

A man's body was found beneath the rubble following an explosion in Waddington Street, Maryland, on Sunday (November 1). Picture: Submitted

Neighbours warn of ‘uproar’ as Newham brings back bulky waste charge

Newham Council has brought back the bulky waste removal charge. Picture: Ken Mears

City Hall is moving to Royal Docks

City Hall is moving from its central London home to the Royal Docks. Picture: Ian West/PA

Man dies in Maryland flat explosion

A man has been killed in an explosion at a flat in Waddington Street, Maryland. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leaked report alleges ‘culture of antisemitism’ in Newham Labour Party

A report has been leaked alleging a 'culture of antisemitism' in Newham Labour. Picture: Ken Mears

Shop local: Meet the Forest Gate upholsterer whose firm has already survived a pandemic

Mark started out helping in the shop during the school holidays. This year marks his 40th at Robinson's Upholsterers. Picture: Jon King

West Ham Women: Gilly Flaherty Column

West Ham women captain Gilly Flaherty in training (Pic: Arfa Photography)

West Ham’s disappointment with defeat to Liverpool is a sign of progress under Moyes

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.