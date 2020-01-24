New funding to launch month of events celebrating Newham's diversity and heritage

A range of events celebrating the borough's diversity through centuries of migration will be held throughout May after a funding boost for Newham Heritage Month.

The council received £83,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to launch the programme of events, which will carry the theme of making home in Newham.

It will celebrate the culture and heritage of the communities that have moved to the borough over its long and rich history through to the present day.

Events will include exhibitions, heritage bus tours, films, walks and talks, and children's activities.

There will be reminiscence sessions with elderly residents, and dance and spoken word events for young people.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced Newham is one of its focus boroughs until 2024.

Deputy Mayor Charlene McLean said: "This is great news that will help us celebrate our diverse borough more widely.

"Newham Heritage Month is an opportunity for residents to enjoy where they live with cultural stories, dances, traditions and new ways of communicating.

"People can visit historic and listed buildings, which will open their doors and welcome visitors. We will also host a range of exhibitions to showcase our rich history."

The funding will help run bigger and better events in partnership with a range of organisations across the month.

The Royal Docks Team - a joint initiative between the Mayor of Newham and the Mayor of London - has also committed £25,000 of match funding.

Throughout the month, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day and the end of the Second World War on May 8, reminiscence sessions will be held with people who remember that time and exhibitions will share the memories of the important moment in history.

National Heritage Lottery Fund will support more Newham organisations with workshops, guidance and special initiatives to access funding.

Area director Stuart McLeod said: "Newham is one of the most dynamic and diverse boroughs in London.

"It has so much important heritage that defines its sense of place and sense of community.

"Our commitment to working with the borough's many organisations and groups is all about unlocking the potential that this heritage has to improve opportunities for local people."