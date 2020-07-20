Search

Advanced search

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The council’s approach to potential issues around spending has been described as “complacent” even after a scandal at its repairs and maintenance service, a report finds.

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz vowed to accelerate efforts to clean up the council. Picture: Marianne Chua PhotographyNewham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz vowed to accelerate efforts to clean up the council. Picture: Marianne Chua Photography

An independent commission set up to review finance failings under the town hall’s previous administration, chaired by local government finance expert Chris Buss, commented on the issue in a report out last week.

It states: “The issues in RMS [the council’s repairs and maintenance service] appear to have been dealt with in isolation with no views as to whether similar control issues exist in other parts of the council.

“This is a complacent approach considering the scale of the failure over internal control on RMS.”

In December, 2018 the Recorder revealed a number of allegations behind an £8.7million overspend in the highways division of Newham Council’s RMS during 2017/18.

But the commission report states “issues may exist” elsewhere in the council including people getting paid to work overtime but not actually working.

The report authors understand Newham is carrying out an overtime audit, but suggest the same is done for other pay extras.

Among its findings, the commission highlighted a council where things got done, but where sticking to financial controls didn’t always happen.

You may also want to watch:

Newham is identified as an organisation that lacked public accountability and didn’t have the diligence required to safeguard public money.

Agendas and interviews with councillors and staff at the council when Sir Robin Wales was mayor led the commission to conclude aspects of the decision-making process “lacked” the “transparency” aimed at by current mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz.

Ms Fiaz, welcoming the report, said: “When I stepped into office, I promised I would clean up this council and make it more open and transparent.

“The independent commission’s report shows we still have a long way to go. I am putting this council on notice that it has got to clean up.”

She added recommendations over financial and internal controls would be brought in faster.

The report questioned Newham’s past ability to balance its budget and what that meant for a current plan based on making £24million savings in 2020/21.

Its authors found services had not been pushed to save money in the past.

There was no evidence of cronyism in the council, but Newham should consider reviewing its recruitment arrangements for temporary staff, the report notes.

In the last four years, only 15 cases of staff being pulled up over their performance out of a total workforce of 3,500 is described in the report as “disproportionately low” and reflects a “non-compliance culture”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Appeal to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in Newham

The police are appealing for help finding missing 16-year-old Enjie Sewell who is believed to be in Newham. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Appeal to find missing boy, 16, believed to be in Newham

The police are appealing for help finding missing 16-year-old Enjie Sewell who is believed to be in Newham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

Stokes at centre stage as England win second Test

England’s Ben Stokes hits out and follows through with his swing as he bats during day five of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Boxing: Britain’s world heavyweight title hopefuls over history

Heavyweight boxers Joe Louis and Tommy Farr breakfast in London

West Ham United sign France international defender Hawa Cissoko

Hawa Cissoko has signed for West Ham Women (Pic: Arfa)