Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Inquiry into Olympic stadium investment that lost council £40m is slammed

PUBLISHED: 14:54 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 05 July 2019

Chair of the overview and scrutiny commission, Councillor Anthony McAlmont, and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. Mayor Fiaz said the commission's probe of the investment in the London Stadium (pictured) didn't ask all the right people for evidence and was concerned by the 'limited scope' of its recommendations. Picture: Luke Acton/Paul Harding (for PA).

Chair of the overview and scrutiny commission, Councillor Anthony McAlmont, and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. Mayor Fiaz said the commission's probe of the investment in the London Stadium (pictured) didn't ask all the right people for evidence and was concerned by the 'limited scope' of its recommendations. Picture: Luke Acton/Paul Harding (for PA).

Luke Acton/Paul Harding (for PA)

A report into the council's handling of the Olympic stadium investment has been slammed for a lack of depth by councillors and Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

The council agreed to invest £40 million for a 35 per cent share in the project in 2013.

Along with securing a legacy for the area, the goal was to reap a £3 million return every year.

The investment into the venue, which was renamed the London Stadium after the 2012 Olympics, failed to return a penny and instead put the council in a perilous financial position before it decided to pull-out from the project at the end of 2017.

On top of that, few of the 'community days' to use the venue were used by the council because of the costs associated with running the massive building.

The scrutiny commission's report found all this, but some in the chamber saw gaps in the inquiry.

"I think they really missed a trick," Councillor Sarah Ruiz told the Recorder.

Councillor Ruiz is lead for children and young people's services and was on the commission before she was tapped for her cabinet position in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

"In the end I just said, 'Are we serious about this scrutiny or are we just paying lip-service to it?'"

She alleged officers were unwilling to give them information and described trying to get answers as like 'walking through treacle'.

Newham Council didn't respond to a request for comment on that claim.

"I just think we were asked to do a particular job and we were not given the necessary tools and information to do that job," Cllr Ruiz added.

Mayor Fiaz welcomed all the report's recommendations, which include not delegating big decisions to officers and limiting the use of 'urgency procedures' to bypass scrutiny.

But she asked why members of bodies like the scrutiny and audit committees at the time (which include Fiaz and Ruiz) weren't called in to answer questions.

Chair of the scrutiny commission, Councillor Anthony McAlmont, defended its work and said Ms Ruiz's assessment was 'matter of judgement'.

Mayor Fiaz said this wasn't the end of the council's probing into the London Stadium, but declined to say more.

With multiple reviews in the pipeline, including a new commission on financial control, more information about the fiasco could be revealed in the coming months.

The Recorder tried to contact Newham's previous mayor Robin Wales, who oversaw the London Stadium investment, but he did not respond.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Browne extends Essex stay

Ravi Bopara congratulates Essex batsman Nick Browne (R) on reaching his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Inquiry into Olympic stadium investment that lost council £40m is slammed

Chair of the overview and scrutiny commission, Councillor Anthony McAlmont, and Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz. Mayor Fiaz said the commission's probe of the investment in the London Stadium (pictured) didn't ask all the right people for evidence and was concerned by the 'limited scope' of its recommendations. Picture: Luke Acton/Paul Harding (for PA).

England’s chief nurse visits Canning Town pupils

England's chief nurse has visited St Luke's Primary in Canning Town to help get more children thinking about a career in nursing. Picture: St Luke’s CEVA Primary School.

Appeal for Canning Town shipyard colleagues to come forward after grandmother dies of asbestos-linked cancer

Former Canning Town cleric, Kim James, died just weeks after she was diagnosed witha form of terminal cancer linked to exposure to asbestos. Picture: PAUL JAMES

Cricket: Westley extends Essex stay

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists