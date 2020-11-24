Key children’s portfolios change hands in Newham cabinet shuffle

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz has announced changes to her cabinet. Picture: Luke Acton. Luke Acton

A councillor has taken up a portfolio for the first time in a cabinet shuffle by Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe has joined the top team as cabinet member for brighter futures while the experienced Cllr Sarah Ruiz added the education portfolio to her existing responsibility for children’s social care.

Cllr Lee-Phakoe said: “I look forward to working with my colleagues on this very important portfolio, which puts creating opportunities for our young people to thrive, achieve and reach their full potential, at its heart.”

Cllr Sarah Ruiz said: “It is a great honour and responsibility to take on the education portfolio at this time of unprecedented challenge.”

Ms Fiaz added: “I am proud to have these stellar councillors in my cabinet, and to have had the opportunity to promote emerging talent as I build what I believe is a real dream team.”