West Ham MP calls on prime minister to resign after Supreme Court ruling

PUBLISHED: 13:14 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 24 September 2019

West Ham MP Lyn Brown. Picture: Office of Lyn Brown

Lyn Brown

West Ham MP Lyn Brown has called on Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister.

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham. Picture: Ken MearsStephen Timms, MP for East Ham. Picture: Ken Mears

The statement came after the Supreme Court ruled this morning (Tuesday, September 24) that Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful.

She said: "Boris Johnson violated our democracy. He unlawfully tried to suspend parliament to stop us holding him to account for his appalling no deal Brexit plans.

"How can a man like that be prime minister? He should resign and give the people a chance to change the direction of our country."

East Ham MP Stephen Timms said that he was "pleased that Parliament will now be able to resume doing its job" following the Supreme Court's unanimous verdict.

He added: "I welcome the Supreme Court decision. I was one of the Members of Parliament who put my name to the action in the Scottish courts.

"Today's decision underlines that, in Britain, even the prime minister has to obey the law.

"Parliament has a job to do, to scrutinise the government's actions in the run up to the date on which it intends for the UK to leave the EU."

The decision to prorogue parliament would have suspended the House of Commons for five weeks before the looming Brexit deadline on October 31. But speaker John Bercow has said parliament is set to be reconvened tomorrow morning (Wednesday, September 25).

Ms Brown isn't alone in calling for Johnson's resignation. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told him to "consider his position" and politicians from the SNP and Plaid Cymru have told him to resign outright.

The House of Commons said in a statement: "We are considering the implications of the Supreme Court's judgment for parliament and will provide further information as soon as we can."

Mr Johnson said: "Obviously this is a verdict that we will respect and we respect the judicial process.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back."

