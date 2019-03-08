Project faces closing its refuges for BAME women in Newham after council axes its contract

Campaigners for the London Black Women's Project said that they will continue to fight for the survival of the refuges. Picture: Vicki Couchman. Vicki Couchman

A protest has taken place outside Newham Council's main offices in Beckton after a project that runs refuges in the borough for BAME women lost its contract.

After 32 years London Black Women's Project refuges have been decommissioned by Newham Council. Picture: Vicki Couchman. After 32 years London Black Women's Project refuges have been decommissioned by Newham Council. Picture: Vicki Couchman.

The London Black Women's Project (LBWP) has helped vulnerable women in Newham for the last 32 years but now they face having to close the four shelters they run in the borough.

However they will continue to provide advice and other services.

The biggest refuge can house 12 families and the project provides 52 beds in total across east London.

A fifth refuge they manage in Waltham Forest is unaffected as the local authority there will continue to provide funding.

LBWP say it lost the contract despite cutting around £24,000 from what it was willing to charge the council for its services - around 18 per cent of the previous costs.

Instead, a large housing association is thought to have won the contract.

Anjum Mouj, chairwoman of LBWP, said: "We want to be re-commissioned.

"We are the only safe provider for black women in this borough around domestic violence.

"A big housing association is not a safe provider."

Baljit Banga, executive director at Imkaan, another minority service provider affiliated with the project, added: "Across the country, BAME women's services are being decommissioned through tendering and commissioning, which are being presented as fair play, but actually they're not.

"You have small, grass roots organisations bidding against organisations that are 20 times their size."

More than 100 people showed up the protest outside the council's main offices in Beckton. Picture: Vicki Couchman. More than 100 people showed up the protest outside the council's main offices in Beckton. Picture: Vicki Couchman.

Under the current system for awarding contracts, 70 per cent of the decision is weighed to value for money, with the rest being awarded for 'social value'.

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said the system was under review but in the meantime the decision to axe funding for LBWP remains.

She added she was committed to 'revamping' the voluntary sector in Newham, and emphasised their value providing services to borough with the council.

But said as a political figure, couldn't intervene in an independent tendering process.

If the decision to cancel the project's contract stands, all four of its refuges for women in the borough will close. A review is underway, but a reversal is unlikely. Picture: Vicki Couchman. If the decision to cancel the project's contract stands, all four of its refuges for women in the borough will close. A review is underway, but a reversal is unlikely. Picture: Vicki Couchman.

A Newham Council spokeswoman said the contract is keeping the same level of support for vulnerable women as before and that an equality impact assessment has been carried out.

She added the council always makes decisions in line with its legal obligations.