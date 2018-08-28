Lib Dems warn of ‘weakened UK’ ahead of Brexit vote

Theresa May's Brexit deal is set to be voted on today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

Newham’s Liberal Democrats have warned that Brexit “will leave the UK weakened” ahead of today’s House of Commons vote.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gareth Evans and Eimear O’Casey, the party’s spokespeople for the East Ham and West Ham constituencies, also reiterated their call for a people’s vote.

They said: “The future of our country should be decided by the people.

“The people must be given the final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU.

“As has become clearer than ever, a Brexit of any stripe will leave the UK weakened and the public poorer.

“For the livelihoods of people right across Newham, there is no deal better than the deal we currently have as EU members.”

Politicians are set to vote on whether to accept prime minister Theresa May’s negotiated withdrawal agreement. Rejection would increase the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.