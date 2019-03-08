Poll

Newham boundary change proposals include six extra councillors and four new wards

Newham gains six extra councillors and four new wards under plans to redraw the borough's boundaries. Picture: Rui Viera/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A review of Newham's ward boundaries has recommended councillor numbers should increase from 60 to 66.

The Local Government Boundary Commission published its proposals on October 29 for a new pattern of 24 council wards following a public consultation which ended in August.

This is the first statutory review of Newham's electoral arrangements since 1998 and intended to result in a more equal number of voters represented per councillor and a closer reflection of communities per ward.

Althea Loderick, Newham Council's chief executive, said the proposed changes are an important step in ensuring residents have the representation they deserve.

"This administration has pledged to make Newham a beacon of participatory democracy and these proposed changes to the political map of the borough will help to achieve this goal," she added.

An image showing the Boundary Commission's draft recommendations. Picture: Crown Copyright An image showing the Boundary Commission's draft recommendations. Picture: Crown Copyright

The local authority put forward a case to increase the total number of councillors from 60 to 66 in 2022 in a bid to keep pace with the borough's growing population.

The recommendations include creating four new wards. The existing Stratford and New Town ward would be split into two areas - Olympic East Village and Stratford - with two and three councillors respectively.

A new ward, Maryland, would be bounded by Leyton Road in the west, Odessa Road and Field Road to the east and Forest Lane and part of Romford Road to the south. Three councillors would represent the proposed ward.

Canning Town North would be divided into two with new ward, Plaistow West, running north to south through East London Cemetery, Hermit Road and along Newham Way. Three councillors would represent the ward.

The existing Royal Docks ward becomes Royal Victoria in the west and Royal Albert in the east with Connaught Bridge marking part of the divide. There would be two councillors for each ward.

Of the existing wards, only West Ham's boundary remains the same under the proposals. The council's Boundary Commission Committee is due to respond to the review.

A second public consultation ends on January 6 next year. The final recommendations are due to be published on March 3, 2020.

To view the proposals visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/16829

Click on the "Have your say" link to comment. If you need help email reviews@lgbce.org.uk

You can also write to Review Officer (Newham), LGBCE, 1st Floor, Windsor House, 50 Victoria Street, London, SW1H 0TL.