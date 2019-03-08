Community letter questions Mayor of London's commitment to genuinely affordable homes at Stratford Waterfront

Community groups have written to the Mayor of London with their concerns about a lack of genuinely affordable housing in the 600-home Stratford Waterfront development.

Community alliance Newham Citizens claims a previous commitment of 50per cent affordable housing had been "abandoned", and the approved provision of 35pc shared ownership homes are not affordable for the typical income in the area.

Newham Citizens Olympics strategy team member Sean Connolly said: "We feel the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) and the Greater London Authority (GLA) have missed the mark and have fallen short of Lord Coe's claim that the Olympics 'would be a catalyst for investment creating new quality housing, much of which would be affordable.'"

However, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's office says the planned housing developments at the remaining three Olympic Park legacy sites - Stratford Waterfront, Pudding Mill and Rick Roberts Way - will together deliver 50 per cent "social rented and other genuinely affordable homes" overall, with varying amounts at each.

Members of Newham Citizens, which is part of The East London Citizens Organisation, objected to 35 per cent provision at the LLDC planning committee meeting on April 30.

Newham Citizens Olympics strategy team co-chair and former Centre for East London Studies director Dr Penny Bernstock said: "The cost of shared ownership housing in Stratford bears no relationship with median or average incomes, and we do not want the Olympic housing legacy to become another white elephant.

"We'd like to see Stratford Waterfront have an inclusive model that meets the needs of a range of groups, taking inspiration from developments like Coin Street, which played an important role in ensuring low income groups could live on the Southbank.

"We are asking the LLDC to work with us to deliver a meaningful housing legacy for east-enders."

Under the Mayor's plans, Pudding Mill have about 1,500 new homes and 900 will be built at Rick Roberts Way.

A LLDC spokesman said: "Stratford Waterfront will be 35 per cent shared ownership as this will be denser housing with one and two bedroom properties.

"At Pudding Mill and Rick Roberts Way there will be a greater range of homes including maisonettes, family sized flats, and houses.

"These two sites will have more affordable housing (than Stratford Waterfront)."