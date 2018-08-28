Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

NHS launches its ‘Healthcare Horizons’ programme in east London to secure its future

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 January 2019

Healthcare Horizons programme launched by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Healthcare Horizons programme launched by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The first steps in getting into healthcare careers are being made for students and secondary pupils across east London with today’s launch of a programme “to secure the future of the NHS”.

Surgeon Elly Brockbank showing how a 'robot' console operates on patients. Picture: Mike BrookeSurgeon Elly Brockbank showing how a 'robot' console operates on patients. Picture: Mike Brooke

The Healthcare Horizons programme set up by Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London, Mile End and Newham hospitals, aims to create awareness of the range of careers and sets a path to higher education to help long-term recruitment.

More than 1,000 students and pupils from 20 colleges and secondary schools in Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Newham and Waltham Forest are to take part in the 18-month programme to give them a taster of stepping into the shoes of healthcare workers.

They can take part in ‘career awareness’ sessions and get work experience placements which include seeing at first hand how an operating theatre works in the high-tech simulation suite at the Royal London.

It allows school-leavers like Mehwish Iqbal, 17, who got an apprenticeship last year after work experience at the hospital in Whitedchapel, to combine study and work at the same time, to graduate with a Level 3 qualification in Business Admin.

NHS career in science research at the Royal London's labs. Picture: Barts NHSNHS career in science research at the Royal London's labs. Picture: Barts NHS

“I didn’t realise there were so many types of roles in the NHS,” she admits. “I’m always learning new life skills, and being exposed to real life situations makes it easier to secure jobs in the long run.”

Healthcare Horizons has been set up to promote the opportunities in the NHS and boost recruitment, giving advice on completing university applications as well as teaching interview skills. Regular events are also planned to help graduates and school-leavers go straight into NHS jobs.

Barts Health trust’s strategy is “growing the workforce of the future” to improve the health of the population and combat staffing shortages.

The trust’s Andrew Attfield said: “The NHS is the largest employer in Britain with so many career pathways. We’ll help young people secure their dream job and build an ambitious future for our NHS.”

Youngsters can get work experience placements which include seeing how an operating theatre works at the Royal London. Picture: Mike BrookeYoungsters can get work experience placements which include seeing how an operating theatre works at the Royal London. Picture: Mike Brooke

The programme is funded by JP Morgan Chase Foundation “to help young people in east London into careers regardless of their starting point in life and the barriers they faced”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

East Ham beauty queen uses pageantry to promote positive body image

Pageant queen Mya Amarise. Picture: Ken Mears

Wanstead Tap owner vows to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ following fire

Firefighters were called to The Wanstead Tap on Friday after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard. Picture: THE WANSTEAD TAP @TheWansteadtap

Tributes paid to Canning Town-born actor Windsor Davies

It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies, who has died at the age of 88. Picture Neil Munns/PA Wire

Most Read

Jailed: Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during burglary at her family home

Ayomide Ijelu and Jeremiah Johnson. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

East Ham beauty queen uses pageantry to promote positive body image

Pageant queen Mya Amarise. Picture: Ken Mears

Wanstead Tap owner vows to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ following fire

Firefighters were called to The Wanstead Tap on Friday after a fire broke out in an electrical cupboard. Picture: THE WANSTEAD TAP @TheWansteadtap

Tributes paid to Canning Town-born actor Windsor Davies

It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies, who has died at the age of 88. Picture Neil Munns/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Impressive day for East London women

East London sevenths

Jailed: East Ham machete-wielding thug who attacked four victims for ‘making too much noise’

Mehdi Djoumad, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday. Picture: MPS

NHS launches its ‘Healthcare Horizons’ programme in east London to secure its future

Healthcare Horizons programme launched by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists