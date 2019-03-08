Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ban on 'no reason' evictions spells victory for Newham's 43,500 renters

PUBLISHED: 14:10 16 April 2019

Renters getting fair deal with government legislation to outlaw summary evictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Renters getting fair deal with government legislation to outlaw summary evictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Renters have won a resounding victory with government plans to outlaw landlords evicting tenants with summary notices without reason.

Renters’ protest in 2014 to stop whistle-blower Michael James being evicted after 24 years for complaining about a dangerous roof structure. Picture: Mike BrookeRenters’ protest in 2014 to stop whistle-blower Michael James being evicted after 24 years for complaining about a dangerous roof structure. Picture: Mike Brooke

It spells victory for Newham's 43,500 privately-rented households, four-out-of-10 across the area who have been at the forefront of the London Renters Union fight for a fair deal.

Landlords under current rules can evict 'no fault' tenants at any time with a Section 21 Notice after a fixed-term rental contract ends, without giving a reason.

“Section 21 is pernicious legislation that renters will be glad to see the back of,” London Renters Union's Amina Gichinga said.

“The legislation brought in 30 years ago allows landlords to evict tenants at a moment's notice, leaving misery and homelessness in its wake.

“The fear of eviction discourages renters complaining about disrepair and poor conditions.”

The renters' union launched in Newham in 2018 now has branches Hackney and Lewisham with thousands of members.

Renters cross Tower Bridge in protest march to City Hall in 2015 at launch of campaign against summary evictions. Picture: Trade Unions’ Socialist CoalitionRenters cross Tower Bridge in protest march to City Hall in 2015 at launch of campaign against summary evictions. Picture: Trade Unions’ Socialist Coalition

“But landlords can still force us out simply by hiking up rents,” Amina warns. “We're not just 'a convenient source of income' for property investors—we are people who need homes to live in.”

The renters' union has been part of the 'End Unfair Evictions' campaign coalition along with Generation Rent and other organisations which got 50,000 signatures on a petition to abolish Section 21 in just 10 weeks last year.

So-called 'revenge' evictions were rife when landlords used Section 21 to get rid of tenants complaining about living standards, the Generation Rent campaign pointed out.

Tenants complained about bad conditions to Newham Council 877 times in the 12 months to March 2018, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The council carried out 700 inspections and issued 52 improvement notices to stop landlords issuing eviction notices for six months.

One-in-five households up and down the country now rent their home, which is double what it was in 2002, according to latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Landlords will now be required to provide a “concrete 'evidenced reason' already specified in law” for bringing tenancies to an end.

This effectively creates open-ended tenancies, Housing minister James Brokenshire points out.

The government was taking action because evictions were now one of the biggest causes of family homelessness, he stressed.

Shelter homeless charity's chief executive Polly Neate said: “This change will slam the brakes on unstable short-term tenancies and give renters security.”

But Labour fears the proposals won't prevent landlords forcing tenants out with rent hikes.

The average monthly rent in Newham is £1,413, nearly double the national average of £844. Renting a single room averages at £670, while a four-bedroom property is nearly £2,000.

The Residential Landlords Association recognised calls for change, but warned that “good landlords needed to have confidence” to invest in new properties.

This meant being able to repossess properties swiftly for legitimate reasons such as rent arrears, anti-social behaviour or wanting to sell up.

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Revealed: Number of ‘super size’ babies born at Newham and Royal London hospitals and Barkantine centre

'Super size' babies can cause birthing probems, says Royal College of Midwives. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Plaistow

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Revealed: Number of ‘super size’ babies born at Newham and Royal London hospitals and Barkantine centre

'Super size' babies can cause birthing probems, says Royal College of Midwives. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London miss out on promotion after Holt defeat

Action from the play-off match between Holt and East London (pic Stuart Young)

Late goals down to team spirit insists Orient forward Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring in the first-half at AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Manager Fowell has decided to leave Clapton to seek new challenge for next campaign

Clapton manager Jon Fowell celebrates at the final whistle after beating Norwich United in the FA Cup (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Newham youngsters enjoy sports camp at Calverton Primary School

Youngsters from across Newham took part in a sports camp at Calverton Primary School (pic: Rob Cooper)

Ban on ‘no reason’ evictions spells victory for Newham’s 43,500 renters

Renters getting fair deal with government legislation to outlaw summary evictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists