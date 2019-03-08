East London voters join five million who’ve signed petition to revoke Brexit Article 50

Thousands of people across Newham’s parliamentary constituencies have joined five million throughout Britain who’ve signed a petition calling for Article 50 quitting the EU to be revoked.

But Theresa May has ruled out cancelling the Brexit countdown despite the petition.

At least 3,000 people in the West Ham constituency had signed the petition by 10.30am last Friday, with another 1,352 signatures in neighbouring East Ham adding their names to the People’s Vote petition.

The online petition calls on the government to revoke Article 50 after repeatedly claiming quitting Europe is “the will of the people” which is now hotly contested.

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now for remaining in the EU,” the petition states. “A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

The Prime Minister said she didn’t believe in halting the deadline after the EU offered a short delay. She insists: “I don’t believe that we should be revoking Article 50.”

The petition has highest sign-up rate on record, having busted the five-million barrier at the weekend pledging support after having fielded questions from reporters in Brussels.

She was asked whether she thought the public’s view had shifted towards revoking Article 50, but replied: “What happened in the (2016) referendum was that we saw the biggest democratic exercise in our history when there was a clear result that we should leave the European Union.

“I believe it’s our duty as a government and as a parliament to deliver on that vote.”

The Petitions Committee said nearly 2,000 signatures were being completed every minute, crashing the Petitions website because of the unprecedented number of hits.

The tally of signatures on the petition had reached 5,480,934 by 1.30pm today (Monday).

EU leaders said on Thursday that Brexit could be delayed to May 22—but on condition that MPs vote for Mrs May’s deal in the Commons.

Rejection in the third “meaningful” Commons vote would mean the UK has until April 12 to tell the European Council the way forward.

An extension could continue several more months if Britain agreed to vote in the European Parliament elections in May. This would be for a four-year term.